Consumers urged to get receipt from shopkeeper

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Assistant Director (Legal), District Consumer Protection Council, Zeenat Mazhar has urged consumers to get receipt from the shopkeeper when they purchased precious items.

Talking to media here, she said that District Consumer Protection Council was established for the protection of rights of consumers.

She said that when people purchased items belonging to pots, electronics, shoes, jewelry, furniture, cosmetics and others, they should demand of the shopkeeper to provide them with receipt.

She said that the consumers could approach the District Consumer Protection Council if they had complaints about standard, guaranty and warranty of the purchased items.