Contract signed with NADRA to extend Sehat Sahulat Programme services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Ministry of National Health Service, Regulations and Coordination Wednesday signed a contract with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to extend its uninterrupted services to Sehat Sahulat Programme for another five years.

The services, which are to be provided by NADRA included identification of families, biometric verification, family composition, patient satisfaction assessment, as a third-party monitor for the programme and other data-related activities.

From the ministry side, the contract was signed by Federal Secretary Amir Ashraf Khawaja while from NADRA it was signed by Acting Chairman NADRA Brig (Retd) Khalid Latif.

On this occasion Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan said that this programme would bring robust improvement in access to quality healthcare treatment.

He said that Prime Minister has given the directive to provide 'Indoor Universal Health Coverage' for all permanent residents of Islamabad Capital Territory and Gilgit Baltistan as registered in NADRA by the end of this year.

He thanked NADRA for providing their dynamic services to the country and vowed that Ministry, under his supervision, would work day and night to assure the success of this programme in providing benefits to the people of the country.

He said in line with the vision of the Prime Minister's Universal Health Coverage in Pakistan, Sehat Sahulat Programme was one of the leading initiatives of the government for the provision of free of cost indoor healthcare services from empaneled public and private sector hospitals.

This is the first-ever initiative aimed not only for the poor and vulnerable families but also the population with physical challenges and disabilities as well as for the transgender community in the country, he added.

He said that the programme was covering more than 14 million families in Islamabad Capital Territory, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, District Tharparker- Sindh, Azad Jammu, and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan through a very transparent and computerized mechanism linked with the national database of NADRA.

The services, which are available through Sehat Sahulat Programme included open-heart surgeries, insertion of stents, management of cancer, neurosurgical procedures, burn management, accident management, dialysis, intensive care management, deliveries, C section, and other medical or surgical procedures.

So far the programme has recorded more than three million hospital visits and provided hospitalization services to more than one million families worth Rs10 billion with a patient satisfaction rate of 97%.