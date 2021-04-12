Coordination between traders, police indispensable: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmer Monday said that the business community was the country's asset and providing security to businessmen was the prime task of the police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmer Monday said that the business community was the country's asset and providing security to businessmen was the prime task of the police.

He expressed these views while talking to a trader's delegation who met in his office here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar said that coordination between traders and police was indispensable for maintaining law and order.

All measures will be taken to resolve the issues related to the business community, he added.

RPO informed that during Ramadan, security personnel have been deployed in all important places including bazaars.

The delegation consisted of President Central Association of Traders Rawalpindi Sharjeel Mir, Haji Asif Akram President Dalgaran Bazar, Zahid Bakhtawari President Drug Association Punjab, Faisal Abbasi President Pirwadhi Bazaar, Raja Haq Nawaz and Sheikh Shabbir President Mughal Sarai Raja Bazar.