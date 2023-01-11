UrduPoint.com

Coordination Committee For Census Decides To Set Up Control Centre

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 05:51 PM

Coordination committee for census decides to set up control centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Provincial Coordination Committee (PCC) for Digital Census Wednesday decided to set up control centres at the tehsil and district levels for effective coordination among the army, police, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and relevant provincial departments including education and health.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the PCC for Digital Census presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal, at the Civil Secretariat. Provincial Census Commissioner Ali Bahadur Qazi, and top civil and police officials attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and regional police officers participated through video link.

The chief secretary directed that a comprehensive plan be prepared for the security of the census teams and special security measures be taken in Multan and Lahore, keeping in view the PSL matches. He said that the attendance of the relevant staff of the education and other departments must be ensured in training sessions.

The CS issued instructions to the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners regarding the complete monitoring and feedback of the census work. He said that census was an important national responsibility, adding that the officers and employees should perform their assigned duties diligently and honestly.

Provincial Census Commissioner Ali Bahadur Qazi gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that Punjab had been divided into 167 census districts and the training of field staff at the tehsil level had started from January 7. He said that 46,873 enumerators and 6,250 supervisors would perform census duties. He said that the NADRA and PBS had provided 155 tablets to be used in the census. He mentioned that three-tier security would be provided to the census teams, and army and rangers personnel would assist the police.

