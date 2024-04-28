Open Menu

Cops Get Commendation Certificates

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 01:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Acting City Police Officer (CPO) Hasan Javaid Bhatti gave away commendation certificates

and cash prizes to various police officers and officials in recognition of their excellent performance

in controlling crimes.

Police said on Sunday the CPO during a meeting reviewed performance of various cops and

appreciated those who showed excellent performance in arresting criminals including dacoits,

robbers, proclaimed offenders, court absconders, illegal weapon holders and drug traffickers.

The CPO also distributed commendation certificates and cash prizes among the cops which

include: SHO Buchiana, Incharge police post Lorry Adda, Muharrar of Civil Lines police station,

Muharrar of Rail Bazaar police station, spokesman added.

