Corona Vaccination Camp Set Up At City Bus Terminal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has established a corona vaccination camp at city bus terminal to facilitate travelers and commuters.

He directed the In-charge City Terminal Asim Elyas to monitor the vaccination process at the camp and ensure provision of necessary facilities there.

He also asked the transporters and travelers to benefit from the vaccination camp.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool visited PARS Campus Jhang Road and checked arrangements made to quarantine the Afghan travelers.

He said that the best facilities should be provided to the foreign travelers at the PARS Campus and their corona test would be conducted after one week.

