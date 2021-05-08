UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Claims 44 Policemen Lives, More Than 1500 Infected In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Coronavirus claims 44 Policemen lives, more than 1500 infected in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :A number of police personnel lost their lives due to Coronavirus while performing their duties round the clock in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a detailed report of the health department, coronavirus claimed 44 lives of the Policemen with more than 1500 policemen having been infected with coronavirus. The report said that after health workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the policemen were also targeted by the coronavirus.

Hazara division most affected by Coronavirus, claiming 10 policemen lives, while 434 others affected, the documents revealed.

Thirteen policemen were martyred and 151 others were infected in the provincial capital Peshawar, 10 police personnel in Mardan with 151 were infected, four deaths were reported in Kohat with 172 were infected, the documents said.

The official of the health department when contacted, said that Police personnel are also high risk like medical personnel but they are not being vaccinated so far. He disclosed that Police officers over 40 years of age are being vaccinated like other citizens and the decision was not taken yet to provide separate vaccines for police personnel, the health official confirmed.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Kohat Mardan All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

3 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

3 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

3 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

3 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.