UrduPoint.com

Corruption Surged To New Heights During Rule Of PTI's 'incompetent Coterie': Sanaullah

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Corruption surged to new heights during rule of PTI's 'incompetent coterie': Sanaullah

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said the 'incompetent coterie" of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plundered the country and pulled it to darkness as the corruption during their tenure surged to new heights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said the 'incompetent coterie" of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plundered the country and pulled it to darkness as the corruption during their tenure surged to new heights.

While talking to a private news channel, the interior minister lambasted the "incompetent coterie" of the previous government which had destroyed the economy and for that reason according to the minister, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its allied parties were facing the burden of their leader's (Imran Khan) misgovernance.

He further vowed to put country back on track and with the help of allied parties the current economic situation would get improved, he added.

Commenting on when the elections would take place and about the PML(N) supposed election strategy, the minister maintained that his party was not intimidated while going into elections. Moreover, when pressed about his party plans to contest joint elections with allied parties or would they field their own candidates, the minister replied no such decision has been made by the party leadership and PML(N) has its own single vote and manifesto.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Vote Rana SanaUllah Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Football: English Championship playoff result

Football: English Championship playoff result

34 minutes ago
 Finland seeks to reassure Russia about NATO bid

Finland seeks to reassure Russia about NATO bid

35 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

35 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

35 minutes ago
 European Champions Cup semi-final result: Leinster ..

European Champions Cup semi-final result: Leinster 40 Toulouse 17

35 minutes ago
 Lukaku starts for Chelsea in FA Cup final against ..

Lukaku starts for Chelsea in FA Cup final against Liverpool

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.