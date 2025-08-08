Cotton Situation Review Meeting Scheduled Aug 9
Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 08:02 PM
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo will visit Multan on Saturday, Aug 9, 2025 to chair a high-level meeting at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture to review the current situation of the cotton crop and finalise strategies for its better care over the next 60 days
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo will visit Multan on Saturday, Aug 9, 2025 to chair a high-level meeting at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture to review the current situation of the cotton crop and finalise strategies for its better care over the next 60 days.
Advisory guidelines and recommendations for improved cotton management will be issued in line with the weather forecast, says an official release issued here Friday.
The meeting will be attended by Director Generals of the Punjab agriculture department, agriculture consultant Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, agricultural experts from the private sector, the chief engineer of the irrigation department, progressive cotton growers, and other officials concerned.
Recent Stories
BFA seizes large consignment of fake, unhealthy spices of packets of National co ..
A delegation from Chehla Bandi calls on AJK Prime Minister to discuss sewerage i ..
Cotton situation review meeting scheduled Aug 9
Punjab introduces modern drone rescue service for emergencies
Desilting operation continues in Gujrat
Food Authority inspects langar quality at Bari Imam Urs
Man arrested for abusing child
SAU launches “Marka-e-Haq” tree plantation, awareness rally
President Zardari praises Pak Army for eliminating 33 India-backed terrorists in ..
PM appoints NRKNA Members, notification issued
Nasir Iqbal falls to World No. 16 at Chengdu 2025 World Games
Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Climb 4% in H1 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BFA seizes large consignment of fake, unhealthy spices of packets of National company2 minutes ago
-
A delegation from Chehla Bandi calls on AJK Prime Minister to discuss sewerage issue2 minutes ago
-
Cotton situation review meeting scheduled Aug 92 minutes ago
-
Punjab introduces modern drone rescue service for emergencies2 minutes ago
-
Desilting operation continues in Gujrat2 minutes ago
-
Food Authority inspects langar quality at Bari Imam Urs4 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for abusing child4 minutes ago
-
SAU launches “Marka-e-Haq” tree plantation, awareness rally4 minutes ago
-
President Zardari praises Pak Army for eliminating 33 India-backed terrorists in Zhob Operation4 minutes ago
-
PM appoints NRKNA Members, notification issued4 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches 18th humanitarian consignment for Gaza1 hour ago
-
Pakistani Forces Foil Terror Infiltration from Afghan Border, Eliminate 33 Militants1 hour ago