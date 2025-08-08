Cotton situation review meeting scheduled Aug 9

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo will visit Multan on Saturday, Aug 9, 2025 to chair a high-level meeting at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture to review the current situation of the cotton crop and finalise strategies for its better care over the next 60 days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo will visit Multan on Saturday, Aug 9, 2025 to chair a high-level meeting at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture to review the current situation of the cotton crop and finalise strategies for its better care over the next 60 days.

Advisory guidelines and recommendations for improved cotton management will be issued in line with the weather forecast, says an official release issued here Friday.

The meeting will be attended by Director Generals of the Punjab agriculture department, agriculture consultant Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, agricultural experts from the private sector, the chief engineer of the irrigation department, progressive cotton growers, and other officials concerned.