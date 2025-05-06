Open Menu

Man Killed In A Private Hospital

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Man killed in a private hospital

JAHURABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The unidentified person on Tuesday murdered a man in a private hospital, the police spokesman said.

He said a man namely Muhammad Sajjad Maken went to the hospital for medical checkup of his nephew, where the culprits opened fire and killed him on the spot.

The police registered a case against unidentified persons and launched further inveistigation.

