Man Killed In A Private Hospital
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 01:30 PM
JAHURABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The unidentified person on Tuesday murdered a man in a private hospital, the police spokesman said.
He said a man namely Muhammad Sajjad Maken went to the hospital for medical checkup of his nephew, where the culprits opened fire and killed him on the spot.
The police registered a case against unidentified persons and launched further inveistigation.
