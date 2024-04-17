Couple Given 'USA Peace Ambassador' Award
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 06:17 PM
A couple of Faisalabad, Mr. and Mrs. Nasir, was given the 'USA Peace Ambassador' award by the UNI American Eagles on Wednesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A couple of Faisalabad, Mr. and Mrs. Nasir, was given the 'USA Peace Ambassador' award by the UNI American Eagles on Wednesday.
The local officials of UNI American Eagles handed over the award to the couple at a ceremony held here, and appreciated their efforts for establishing peace.
The officials said that Mr. and Mrs. Nasir, through their clothes, promoted love, unity, and tolerance for the last four decades, whose efforts were valued.
The couple termed the USA Peace Ambassador Award an honour and said that it was their mission to promote an atmosphere of love, unity and peace.
Recent Stories
Rs 770.9m fine imposed on 7,364 power pilferers
World's largest Chinese telescope spots over 900 rotating neutron stars
Tokyo stocks open higher
PDMA issues flood alert due to melting of glaciers in KP
New ambassadors present credentials to Turkish President Erdogan
CPO orders cops to redress public complaints
Evans returns after relegated Rotherham sack manager Richardson
Security measures tightens in Sukkur
Papers of Inter (1st annual) Exams rescheduled
Police claim to arrest culprit involve in kidnap, killing girl
Lightning strikes, roofs collapsing claim 8 lives, 9 injured in Balochistan: Rin ..
CM takes notice of woman's rape during robbery
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PDMA issues flood alert due to melting of glaciers in KP4 minutes ago
-
CPO orders cops to redress public complaints4 minutes ago
-
Security measures tightens in Sukkur4 minutes ago
-
Police claim to arrest culprit involve in kidnap, killing girl8 minutes ago
-
Lightning strikes, roofs collapsing claim 8 lives, 9 injured in Balochistan: Rind8 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of woman's rape during robbery4 minutes ago
-
City mayor visits flood affected areas4 minutes ago
-
CM meets MPAs, discusses public issues4 minutes ago
-
Askari Tower attack: ATC withdraws bailable arrest warrants for Khadija Shah4 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM chairs review meeting on rehabilitation of roads, BHUs and RHCs22 minutes ago
-
CM reviews rehabilitation of roads, BHUs, RHUs24 minutes ago
-
Role of educated mothers is essential for the development : HEC Sindh Official19 minutes ago