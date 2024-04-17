Couple given 'USA Peace Ambassador' award

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A couple of Faisalabad, Mr. and Mrs. Nasir, was given the 'USA Peace Ambassador' award by the UNI American Eagles on Wednesday

The local officials of UNI American Eagles handed over the award to the couple at a ceremony held here, and appreciated their efforts for establishing peace.

The officials said that Mr. and Mrs. Nasir, through their clothes, promoted love, unity, and tolerance for the last four decades, whose efforts were valued.

The couple termed the USA Peace Ambassador Award an honour and said that it was their mission to promote an atmosphere of love, unity and peace.