Couple Killed In Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) A couple was killed in a road accident on Canal Road near here on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122, victim Zain Aslam along with his wife Razia Parveen was travelling on
a motorcycle on Canal Road when they were hit by a rashly driven car.
As a result, the both suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot.
