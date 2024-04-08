Couple killed in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) A couple was killed in a road accident on Canal Road near here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, victim Zain Aslam along with his wife Razia Parveen was travelling on

a motorcycle on Canal Road when they were hit by a rashly driven car.

As a result, the both suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot.