UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Defamation Suit Against Shahbaz Gill Till Jan 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:47 PM

Court adjourns hearing of defamation suit against Shahbaz Gill till Jan 30

A sessions court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit against Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill till January 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit against Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill till January 30.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zulfiqar Ali conducted the proceedings wherein Dr Shahbaz Gill also appeared and got his attendance marked.

A counsel for Dr Shahbaz Gill pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance in the case, while submitting an application for the purpose.

The court, after hearing arguments, reserved its verdict on the application.

Dr Shahbaz Gill also filed an acquittal application in the court, stating that it was a false and baseless case. He requested the court to acquit him.

A subsidiary company of Albayrak group had filed the suit against the SAPM. The company alleged that Dr Gill damaged its reputation in an interviewLater, talking to the media after attending the court proceedings, Dr Shahbaz Gill said everyone knew that it was a false suit. He said that it was hard to understand that how some people made "victory signs" during their appearance before the courts.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Company January Media From Court

Recent Stories

Wild boars damage wheat crop

39 seconds ago

COVID-19 vaccine to be available in Pakistan by Ma ..

42 seconds ago

Iran deal architect among veterans named for Biden ..

43 seconds ago

Chief Minister GB congratulates members of Nepali ..

45 seconds ago

Ugandan President Museveni Reelected for 6th Term ..

5 minutes ago

Nepali climbers conquers world second highest peak ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.