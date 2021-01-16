Court adjourns hearing of defamation suit against Shahbaz Gill till Jan 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A sessions court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit against Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill till January 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit against Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill till January 30.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zulfiqar Ali conducted the proceedings wherein Dr Shahbaz Gill also appeared and got his attendance marked.

A counsel for Dr Shahbaz Gill pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance in the case, while submitting an application for the purpose.

The court, after hearing arguments, reserved its verdict on the application.

Dr Shahbaz Gill also filed an acquittal application in the court, stating that it was a false and baseless case. He requested the court to acquit him.

A subsidiary company of Albayrak group had filed the suit against the SAPM. The company alleged that Dr Gill damaged its reputation in an interviewLater, talking to the media after attending the court proceedings, Dr Shahbaz Gill said everyone knew that it was a false suit. He said that it was hard to understand that how some people made "victory signs" during their appearance before the courts.