Court Allows PTI Chief's WhatsApp Contact With Sons

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 06:59 PM

Court allows PTI chief's WhatsApp contact with sons

The special court of the Official Secrets Act on Friday allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to talk to his sons via WhatsApp on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The special court of the Official Secrets Act on Friday allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to talk to his sons via WhatsApp on Saturday.

Judge Abual Hasnat of the Special Court accepted the plea of PTI chairman in that regard filed by him last week through his lawyer Shiraz Ranjha.

During the hearing, lawyer Shiraz Ranjha pleaded that the court had already allowed PTI chairman to talk to his sons.

Subsequently, the court accepted the petition and ordered the jail authorities to arrange a WhatsApp call between the PTI chairman and his sons on Saturday.

