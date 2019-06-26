Court directs NAB to produce Ghani Majeed on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday directed National Accountability Bureau NAB ) to ensure attendance of Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed on Thursday in Pink Residency corruption case, connected with fake accounts scam.

The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Manahil Majeed in Thatha Water Supply reference.

AC-II Judge Arshad Malik heard Pink Residency reference, filed by NAB. Fifteen accused including Muhammad Shabir, Aftab Memon, Abdul Jabbar Memon appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Majeed's counsel pleaded that the NAB had arrested his client from hospital last night and the department should answer that why they did not produce the accused before court.

On query of judge, the NAB investigation officer expressed ignorance about the arrest of Majeed by NAB Karachi.

The accused's counsel said that then his client's name should be placed in list of disappeared persons.

The two other accused Zain Malik and Ali Riaz also remained absent from the proceeding.

Ali Riaz's counsel apprised the court that his client was abroad currently as there was athreat to his life.

The court directed all the accused to ensure their attendance on next hearing.