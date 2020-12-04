Court dismisses petition against TikToker Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak  

,

(@fidahassanain)

The court has declared both TikTokers innocent after the investigation report proved that nothing was found from their possession.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2020) A local court on Friday turned down plea against TikTok stars Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak.

The court held that no stolen item was found in Shah and Khattak’s possession.

Additional district and sessions judge Nauman Mehmood Naeem announced the verdict after investigation report that exonerated both the TikTok stars

“Nothing was found from the possession of both Hareem Shah and Sandal Khatak,” the investigation report carried out by the police said.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the court rejected petition against both the TikToker.

Hareem Shah, aka Fiza Hussain, and Sandal Khattak, aka Sandal Shamim, are famously known for their contentious TikTok videos and were accused of theft from the aircraft of known tv anchor Mubashar Lucman.