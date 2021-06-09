(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday dismissed the three petitions challenging the confiscation and auction of property owned by former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in toshakhana corruption reference.

AC-II Judge Syed Asghar Ali announced the judgment which was reserved on last hearing after listening the arguments. The petitions were filed by citizens Ashraf Malik, Aslam Aziz and Mian Iqbal Barkat.

Earlier, the IHC bench had already dismissed the petition against auction and asked the applicants to approach the accountability court for relief.