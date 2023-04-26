An accountability court on Wednesday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar till May 3 in an assets beyond means inquiry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar till May 3 in an assets beyond means inquiry.

Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the proceedings on the bail petition of the former chief minister. Usman Buzdar, along with his counsel, also appeared before the court and got his attendance marked.

During the proceedings, the judge addressed Buzdar's counsel and questioned whether the bail should be administered casually? At this, the counsel responded that a reply to the questionnaire had been prepared and it would be submitted to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office today (Wednesday).

However, the judge observed that Usman Buzdar should take the court seriously, adding that the matter would be decided on merit and relief would be given if he deserved it.

The court further observed that if Usman Buzdar did not qualify for the relief on merit, he would not be given bail. If he had used his office transparently, then there would be no issue for him. And if some illegalities had been committed by him, the NAB investigation officer should mention those in the report.

The court directed the NAB investigation officer to deal with the matter as per law, and adjourned further hearing till May 3, and extended the interim bail of Usman Buzdar.

NAB had sought details of assets of the former chief minister and his relatives after it was alleged that their assets increased during Buzdar's tenure as the chief minister Punjab.