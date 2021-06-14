Court seeks NAB comments on accused acquittal plea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on an acquittal plea of co-accused in corruption reference pertaining to Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

The NAB had named former chairperson BISP Farzana Raja and others in reference for alleged embezzlement worth Rs540 millions.

The co-accused Abdul Munaf had filed acquittal plea to the court during this day and adopted the stance that he had no connection with the scam and there was no evidence against him.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan sought comments from respondents and adjourned the case till July 5.

Meanwhile, AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali also sought answer from NAB on an acquittal plea of former ambassador to Bulgaria A.S Baber Hashmi and Accountant Tufail Qazi in reference pertaining to corruption in embassy's funds. The hearing of the case then adjourned till July 23.