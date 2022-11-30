UrduPoint.com

Courts Award Death Sentence And Life Imprisonment To Two Accused In Separate Murder Cases

A Sessions Court in Rawalpindi Wednesday awarded a death sentence to an accused in a murder case.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :A Sessions Court in Rawalpindi Wednesday awarded a death sentence to an accused in a murder case.

While hearing the case, the Additional and Sessions Judge Sohail Anjum pronounced the verdict after recording arguments from both sides.

The convict, Muhammad Nazir, had killed the victim Ayaz Rehman over a dispute.

The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on the convict.

A case was registered against the accused at Kahutta Police station in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Additional and Sessions Judge Chaudary Qasim Javed awarded life imprisonment to an accused, Muhammad Aftab, in another murder case.

The accused, Muhammad Aftab, had killed the victim Haq Nawaz over a minor dispute in the area of the Police station Mandra in 2020.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defense and prosecution, the Court also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the convict.

