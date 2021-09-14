UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 15 More Patients, Infects 703 Others

As many as 15 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,192 and 703 new cases emerged when 15,728 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 15 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,192 and 703 new cases emerged when 15,728 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He added that 15 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,192 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 15,728 samples were tested which detected 703 cases that constituted 4.5 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,780,943 tests have been conducted against which 446,233 cases were diagnosed, of them 89.7 percent or 400,027 patients have recovered, including 6634 overnight.

The CM said that currently 39,014 patients were under treatment, of them 38,305 were in home isolation, 35 at isolation centers and 674 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 599 patients was stated to be critical, including 49 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 703 new cases, 323 have been detected from Karachi, including 118 from East, 102 South, 53 Central, 24 Korangi, 18 Malir and 8 West. Hyderabad has 132, Sanghar 32, Khairpur 26, Tharparkar 19, Jamshoro and Tando Muhammad Khan 17 each, Shikarpur and Sukkur 16 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 15, Badin and Dadu 14 each, Ghotki and Larkana 12 each, Jacobabad 7, Kashmore and Mirpurkhas 6 each, Kamber, Thatta and Nausheroferoze 1 each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

