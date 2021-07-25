UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 19 More Lives, Infects 2,343 Others In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 09:30 PM

COVID-19 claims 19 more lives, infects 2,343 others in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Sunday said as many as 19 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,833 and 2,343 new cases emerged when 18,122 tests were conducted.

In a statement issued here, he said 19 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,833 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said 18,122 samples were tested which detected 2,343 cases that constituted 12.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 4,891,722 tests had been conducted against which 367,075 cases were diagnosed, of them 88.2 percent or 323,585 patients had recovered, including 799 overnight.

The CM said currently 37,657 patients were under treatment; of them 36,446 were in home isolation, 67 at isolation centers and 1,144 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 1,024 patients was stated to be critical, including 77 shifted to ventilators.

According to statement, out of 2,343 new cases, 1,932 have been detected from Karachi. According to report Karachi East 698, Karachi South 386, Karachi Central 334, Korangi 255, Malir 148, Karachi West 111, Hyderabad 58, Matiari 55, Thatto 47, Sanghar 43, Badin 37, NawabShah 24, JamShoro 23, Tharparkar 18, Dadu 14, Sujawal & Umarkot 12 each, Tando Mohammad Khan 9, Larkano & Kashmore 6 each Noushehro Feroz 3, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allhayar, Ghotki & Jacobabad 2 each and Khairpur one new covid19 cases reported.

Murad Ali Shah said 7783 tests were conducted in the city during last 24 hours against which 24.82 percent or 1932 cases were detected. He termed it was a very serious situation and urged people of the province to adopt precautionary measure to stay safe.

