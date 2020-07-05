UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 22 More Lives, Infects 2222 : CM Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

COVID-19 claims 22 more lives, infects 2222 : CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah sharing COVID-19 situation report said that 2222 new cases of coronavirus were detected when 10705 tests were conducted which constituted 21 percent detection rate.

In a statement on Sunday, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that so far 502426 samples have been tested against which 94528 cases were diagnosed all over Sindh. The overall detection rate is 9 percent, he said.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah 25 more patients died due to COVID-19 lifting the death toll to 1526 that constituted 1.6 percent.

He added that 777 more patients recovered and returned to normal life. The number of patients who have recovered so far come to 53165 that constitutes 56 percent recovery rate, he said.

The CM said that currently 39837 patients were under treatment, of them 37875 were in home isolation, 340 at Isolation Centers and 1622 at different hospitals of the province. He added that 623 patients were stated to be in critical condition, of them 74 have been shifted onto the ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 2222 new cases, Karachi has 770. He added that East has 237, South 156, Central 126, Korangi 113, Malir 72 and West 66.

The chief minister said that Ghotki has 294, Sukkur 128, Kambar 80, Shaheed Benazirabad 75, Dadu 73, Khairpur 61, Badin 57, T.M Khan 54, Sanghar 51, Kashmore 50, Hyderababd 50, Larkana 48, Mirpurkhas 37, Tando Allahyar 36, Khairpur 33, Jacobabad 15, Matiari 14, Naushehroferoze and Jamshoro 11 each, Thatta six, Sujawal five and Umerkot four.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the cases of local transmission were on the rise in Ghotki, Sukkur, Kambar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Khairpur and Badin.

He directed district administration of all the districts to take extraordinary measures to control the situation. "The rise in the cases is the result of disregard to the SOPs," he concluded.

