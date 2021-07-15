COVID-19 claims 25 more patients, infects 1,466 others: CM Sindh

As many as 25 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,672 and 1,466 new cases emerged when 15,201 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 25 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,672 and 1,466 new cases emerged when 15,201 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He added that 25 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,672 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 15,201 samples were tested which detected 1,466 cases that constituted 9.6 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,742,252 tests have been conducted against which 352,455 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.6 percent or 319,445 patients have recovered, including 649 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 27,338 patients were under treatment, of them 26,365 were in home isolation, 908 at different hospitals and 65 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 836 patients was stated to be critical, including 59 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 1,466 new cases, 1,116 have been detected from Karachi, including 391 from East, 296 Central, 225 South, 87 Malir, 81 Korangi and 36 West. Hyderabad has 61, Thatta 41, Matiari 35, Dadu 32, Sukkur 19, Shaheed Benazirabad 18, NausherFeroze and Jamshoro 13 each, Tando Muhammad Khan and Badin 11 each, Sanghar ten, Kashmore, Mirpurkhas and Tharparkar nine each, Sujawal and Umerkot eight each, Khairpur four and Jacobabad three.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.