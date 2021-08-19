UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 27 More Patients, Infects 1,209 Others

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 08:00 PM

COVID-19 claims 27 more patients, infects 1,209 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 27 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,556 and 1,209 new cases emerged when 15,534 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He added that 27 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,556 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 15,534 samples were tested which detected 1,209 cases that constituted 7.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,348,451 tests have been conducted against which 417,422 cases were diagnosed, of them 87 percent or 363,149 patients have recovered, including 1261 overnight.

The CM said that currently 47,717 patients were under treatment, of them 46,404 were in home isolation, 38 at isolation centers and 1,275 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 1125 patients was stated to be critical, including 96 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,209 new cases, 526 have been detected from Karachi, including 196 from East, 96 Malir, 95 Central, 77 South, 52 Korangi, and 10 West. Hyderabad has 241, Shaheed Benazirabad 64, Tharparkar 38, Badin 37, Matiari 36, Sanghar 28, Jamshoro 26, Sujawal 25, Dadu 24, Nausheroferoze 18, Ghotki 17, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar 16 each, Sukkur 15, Thatta 14, Jacobabad 12, Umerkot 11, Mirpurkhas 10, Khairpur 9 and Larakana 7.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Matiari Tharparkar Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Au ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Australian citizens from Afghani ..

18 minutes ago
 UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian effor ..

UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan in spirit of ..

48 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral relations, regional develo ..

1 hour ago
 UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Za ..

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Zaki Nusseibeh

2 hours ago
 59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 World Government Summit: Building resilience of ci ..

World Government Summit: Building resilience of cities develops their readiness ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.