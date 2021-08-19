COVID-19 claims 27 more patients, infects 1,209 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 27 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,556 and 1,209 new cases emerged when 15,534 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He added that 27 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,556 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 15,534 samples were tested which detected 1,209 cases that constituted 7.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,348,451 tests have been conducted against which 417,422 cases were diagnosed, of them 87 percent or 363,149 patients have recovered, including 1261 overnight.

The CM said that currently 47,717 patients were under treatment, of them 46,404 were in home isolation, 38 at isolation centers and 1,275 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 1125 patients was stated to be critical, including 96 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,209 new cases, 526 have been detected from Karachi, including 196 from East, 96 Malir, 95 Central, 77 South, 52 Korangi, and 10 West. Hyderabad has 241, Shaheed Benazirabad 64, Tharparkar 38, Badin 37, Matiari 36, Sanghar 28, Jamshoro 26, Sujawal 25, Dadu 24, Nausheroferoze 18, Ghotki 17, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar 16 each, Sukkur 15, Thatta 14, Jacobabad 12, Umerkot 11, Mirpurkhas 10, Khairpur 9 and Larakana 7.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.