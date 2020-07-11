COVID-19 claims 34 more lives, infects 1452 others: Chief Minister Sindh

As many as 1452 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 10815 samples were tested raising the tally to 103820 cases while 34 more patients died lifting the death toll to 1747

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 1452 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 10815 samples were tested raising the tally to 103820 cases while 34 more patients died lifting the death toll to 1747.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Saturday.

He said that 10815 samples were tested which detected 1452 new cases that constituted detection rate to 13 percent.

He added that so far 564491 samples have been tested all over Sindh against which 103820 cases emerged, of them 58 percent or 60439 patients have recovered, including 1274 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that 34 more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 1747 that constituted 1.7 percent.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 41634 patients were under treatment, of them 39967 in home isolation, 402 at isolation centers and 1265 in different hospitals of the province.

He added that the condition of 743 patients was stated to be critical, including 109 patients who have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the CM Sindh, out of 1452 new cases 585 belong to Karachi, among them 179 in South, 111 East, 100 Malir, 79 Central, 68 Korangi and 48 West.

He added that Shaheed Benazirabad has 113 cases, Shikarpur 111, Dadu 88, Hyderabad 75, Jacobabad 65, Sanghar 39, Sujawal 44, Kashmore 35, Umerkot 30, Naushehroferoze 26, Kambar 23, Ghotki 15, Badin 13, Thatta 11, Jamshoro six, Larkana four, Khairpur two and Matiari one.

The chief minister urged people to take appropriate measures to stay safe.