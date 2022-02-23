COVID-19: Pakistan removes PCR condition for vaccinated inbound passengers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Wednesday abolished the pre-boarding negative PCR condition for 'fully vaccinated' inbound travelers against the coronavirus with effect from February 24.

However, non-vaccinated individuals over 12 years would require pre-boarding negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR - 72 hours old), the authority said in a tweet while sharing the decisions taken in a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) about revised anti-COVID health and testing protocols.

As per the revised inbound policy, the authority said, passengers below 12 years of age were exempted from mandatory vaccination, while travelers between 12-18 years of age had been allowed to travel without mandatory vaccination till March 31, 2022.

It said Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) would be performed on arrival of deportees and non-vaccinated pedestrians at border terminals. The passengers tested COVID positive cases would be home quarantined for ten days, it added.