COVID-19 tests of NHMP officers conducted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Zonal Command Grand Trunk road (N-5) North Zone Muhammad Visal Fakhar Sultan COVID-19 tests of officers of Beat 7, North Zone were held, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

Dr Muhammad Wasim, CEO Jehlum had sent a team of medical staff led by Dr Salman Jawwad for conducting the tests.

On the occasion DSP Ali Abid Rizwan , commander beat 7, Inspector Rana Naseem Abbas, admin officer and Inspector Naveed Arif Kazmi, Operational Ofgicer paid tributes to the front line soldiers of NHMP for their services in this time of pandemic.