CPEC A Gift To Pakistan By China: Mr. Zhao Shiren

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 10:34 PM

Chinese Consul General in Lahore, Mr. Zhao Shiren said on Wednesday that CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) is China's gift to Pakistan which has completed 10 years of its inception and this mega initiative will be completed at all costs

Interacting with journalists in ‘Meet the Press Programme’ here at Lahore Press Club (LPC), he vowed that the journey of mutual development and prosperity will continue, as China wish prosperity to its old and time-tested friend Pakistan, and in this regard, CPEC will be advanced further till its full completion.

The Consul General mentioned that US $ 26 billion have so far been invested in the CPEC projects, asserting that since Pakistan is an agricultural country, there is a 10-year agricultural agreement between China and Pakistan.

He said that Main Line-One (ML-I) is a mega project that was proposed by Pakistan and China is ready to embark upon this project, and the people of Pakistan would soon hear good news in this regard. He mentioned that ML-I will be completed in two phases.

He said, “I am grateful to the journalist community for excellent reporting on Pakistan-China friendship and the CPEC.”

Mr. Zhao added that China wants peaceful, transparent and fair elections in Pakistan. China would welcome the new elected government after the general election.

He said that the general election is an internal matter of Pakistan and ‘we cannot interfere in this, however, whatever government will be formed after the election, China will welcome it.’

He said that China, Pakistan and Iran are friendly countries and together they want reform and improvement in the region. Pakistan and Iran are both neighbours, brothers and friends, and their friendship is in China's interests. The dispute of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir should be resolved in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Organization (UNO).

The LPC office-bearers also shared their views and various suggestions with the Chinese Consul General for capacity building of the working journalists.

Earlier in his welcome address, the LPC President Arshad Ansari said that Pakistan and China are friendly and brotherly countries, citing that Pakistan and China's friendship is an example for the world to emulate, which is valued by the people of both the countries.

The LPC Senior Vice President Shiraz Hasnat, Joint Secretary Jafar Bin Yar, Finance Secretary Salik Nawaz, and Governing Body members Shehbaz Chaudhry, Imran Sheikh, Rana Shahzad, Ijaz Mirza, Mohsin Bilal, Alia Khan, Abid Hussain and Syed Badar Saeed were also present.

