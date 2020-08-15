CPEC Authority launches Internship Programme

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2020) The CPEC Authority launched CPEC Internship Programme to provide opportunities to Pakistan's talented youth to develop skills and have experience in various fields on Saturday.

The Chairman CPEC Authority said in the spirit of youth empowerment and to develop young leaders, we announce to offer an opportunity to the youth to join CPEC specific internship for three months.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said it is an inclusive national project and our engine of growth. He said human and social development is our focus.

The Chairman CPEC Authority said with sixty percent young population, a tremendous opportunity exists to develop young leaders with maximum productivity vis a vis other regional economies.