CPO Multan assumes charge

(@FahadShabbir)

City Police Officer Khurram Shehzad Haider assumed charge of his portfolio here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :City Police Officer Khurram Shehzad Haider assumed charge of his portfolio here on Wednesday.

He was greeted by a well-armed contingent of police on arrival at police lines.

SP Operations Shaista Nadeem, DSP Headquarters Nimreen Munir and other police officers were present on the occasion.

He laid floral wreath at the graves and prayed for the martyrs of police force.

Later while meeting with the official staff, he said that law and order situation would be ensured in all cases in the district.

He said that no stone would be left unturned in providing justice to commoners and resolving their problems at doorsteps.

He assured that all-out measures would be taken for welfare of the police force.