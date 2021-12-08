UrduPoint.com

CPO Multan Assumes Charge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 01:57 PM

CPO Multan assumes charge

City Police Officer Khurram Shehzad Haider assumed charge of his portfolio here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :City Police Officer Khurram Shehzad Haider assumed charge of his portfolio here on Wednesday.

He was greeted by a well-armed contingent of police on arrival at police lines.

SP Operations Shaista Nadeem, DSP Headquarters Nimreen Munir and other police officers were present on the occasion.

He laid floral wreath at the graves and prayed for the martyrs of police force.

Later while meeting with the official staff, he said that law and order situation would be ensured in all cases in the district.

He said that no stone would be left unturned in providing justice to commoners and resolving their problems at doorsteps.

He assured that all-out measures would be taken for welfare of the police force.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order All

Recent Stories

Indian Army helicopter with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on ..

Indian Army helicopter with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board crashes in Tamil Nadu

14 minutes ago
 S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at ..

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at 7,175

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 90 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 90 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

4 minutes ago
 Singapore's 2021 GDP growth forecast revised up to ..

Singapore's 2021 GDP growth forecast revised up to 6.9 pct: survey

4 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks close slightly up

Hong Kong stocks close slightly up

4 minutes ago
 Indian Air Force Confirms Accident With Helicopter ..

Indian Air Force Confirms Accident With Helicopter With Chief of Defense Staff A ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.