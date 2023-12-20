Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 05:53 PM

CPO promises foolproof security for Christmas celebrations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia promised on Wednesday that foolproof security would be provided to all Christmas Bazaars, Churches and other Christmas celebrations.

The CPO issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Christmas security, and said that Town SPs would be responsible for all kinds of Christmas activities including Christmas bazaars.

He said the local administration had arranged Christmas bazaars at nine sites across the district including Saint Anthony school, Model Town Eidgah Road, Pinto Ground Warispua, Isa Nagri Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Nusrat Colony near Shadab Colony, Khurrianlwala Chowk, Jaranwala Road, Old Tonga Stand near Fire Brigade Jaranwala, Water Works Chiniot Road Chak Jhumra, Sahulat Bazaar Gojra Road Sammundri and Christian Colony Mohallah Shams Abad Tandlianwala, which would open from Dec 21, 2023.

The town SPs and all station house officers were duty bound to ensure tight security arrangements for the bazaars besides visiting the churches, Christian localities, missionary schools, hospitals and other worship places of the Christian community to ensure tight and foolproof their security.

Special police pickets would also be erected all at the entry and exit points of the district besides ensuring thorough body search of the suspects and enhancing police patrolling in sensitive area, he added.

