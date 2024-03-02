CPO to utilize all resources for ensuring peaceful conduct of PSL

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani on Saturday said all available resources would be utilized to ensure peaceful conduct of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024, Season 09 matches in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani on Saturday said all available resources would be utilized to ensure peaceful conduct of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024, Season 09 matches in Rawalpindi.

Talking to APP, he said Rawalpindi district police had completed all the security and traffic arrangements for the matches. He said a strategy had been adopted to ensure the peaceful and safe conduct of PSL matches in Rawalpindi.

Police teams would provide full security to both local and foreign players, officials, and cricket fans in Rawalpindi, he said adding, coordination with all the relevant departments had been completed. Over 5500 officers and officials would be deployed to perform security duties during PSL matches in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, he added.

The CPO said search, sweep, combing, and intelligence-based operations would continue. With the assistance of the cameras, close monitoring of stadium, hotels, and the teams’ routes would be ensured, he maintained.

Lady police officers would be deployed for the security and checking of women cricket fans, he said and directed the officers concerned to issue traffic advisories before the matches to maintain citizens’ awareness and traffic flow.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak had reviewed all the arrangements finalized for PSL matches.

The Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to make the best possible arrangements for PSL matches which would start from March 2 and continue till March 10 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Engr. Aamir Khattak said that Rawalpindi would host nine matches of PSL, adding out of them, three would be day and six would be night matches.

In view of security, the food Street at Double Road, closed on Feb 28 would be reopened on March 11.

The Commissioner instructed the authorities to finalize foolproof security and other arrangements for the security of the national and international players and the spectators.

The citizens should cooperate with the administration and the law enforcement agencies for the sake of national interest, he urged.

There should be no compromise in PSL arrangements, Engineer Aamir Khattak directed and said that the road patch work on Double Road and Cricket Stadium had been completed.

All the street lights on the routes were also repaired. Foolproof security arrangements had been completed by the District Administration Rawalpindi, Engr. Aamir Khattak said.

5500 security personnel would perform their duty during the matches, the commissioner informed.

He said walk-through gates and CCTV cameras were installed with the establishment of a NADRA verification counter at the entry gate of the stadium. He said the encroachments from the route had also been removed. A control room had been set up in Shahbaz Sharif sports Gymnasium to monitor all the arrangements.

The car parking would be in open area of Rawal Park and Satellite Town College to ensure smooth flow of traffic, Engineer Aamir Khattak said.

Aamir Khattak further informed that the spectators would be provided shuttle service from the parking areas to reach the cricket ground.

During the match, the Civil Defense bomb disposal squad would also be present in the stadium, he said adding, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) would ensure an uninterrupted power supply during the matches.

He said a first aid ambulance and fire brigade vehicle would remain present at the stadium during PSL matches. Over 100 officials of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) would perform their duty to clean the cricket stadium, Engineer Aamir Khattak added.

395