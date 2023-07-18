Open Menu

CPPA Seeks Rs 1.88 Per Unit Increase In Power Tariff For June

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 08:59 PM

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 1.88 per unit increase in power tariff for June under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 1.88 per unit increase in power tariff for June under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

In a petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on behalf of XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs), the CPPA-G maintained the actual cost of electricity remained Rs 9.3930 per unit against reference fuel charges of Rs 7.5084 per unit for the month of June.

A total of 13,715 GWh electricity worth Rs 132,080 million was generated during the said period while net 13,327 GWh worth Rs 125,185 million was delivered to DISCOs.

The share of hydel generation stood at 30.14 per cent, coal 17.75 per cent, Diesel 0.07 per cent, furnace oil 5.43 per cent, gas 8.54 per cent, RLNG 18.55 per cent, nuclear 13.54 per cent, wind 4.36 per cent and solar 0.77 per cent.

The power regulator will hold public hearing on July 26.

