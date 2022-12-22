CPS team inspects facilities for trainees in GKMC, BKMC

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The inspection team of College of Physicians and Surgeon (CPS) Thursday visited Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC) and Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC)-MTI Swabi to review and approve facilities required for FCPS training in subjects including infectious diseases, neonatal pediatrics, neurosurgery, E.N.T, diagnostic radiology, orthopedics surgery and ophthalmology.

The inspection team included Prof Dr Waqar Alam Jan, Councilor and Regional Director of Peshawar, Prof Dr Jehangir, Regional Director Abbottabad and inspectors including Prof Bushra Jamil, Prof Salman, Prof Inayat Ali Khan, Prof Altaf Hussain, Prof Manal Niazi, and Prof Ali Akhtar besides members of CPSP Peshawar Inspection team, Fasihulla, Awais Qudrat and Arsalan Hussain.

Dean Prof Dr. Shams-U-Rahman, Hospital Director Dr Amjad Mahboob and Medical Director Dr Shahid Nisar Khalid welcomed the CPSP team and gave them a detailed briefing about various departments of GKMC/BKMC-MTI.

Hospital Director Dr Amjad Mahboob said the recent visit of CPS would open new avenues for FCPS training in public health and basic medical sciences. It would not only provide an opportunity for new talent to come forward in these fields but it would also improve the overall healthcare system in the province.

Later, the inspection team visited departments of infectious disease, neonatal pediatrics, neurosurgery, E.N.T, diagnostic radiology, orthopedics surgery and ophthalmology, laboratories, Daycare Centre, Skill Lab, OPD, Filter Clinics, Auditorium and emergency expressing satisfaction over available facilities.

