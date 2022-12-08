UrduPoint.com

CPWB Rescue 145 Beggar Children In November

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

CPWB rescue 145 beggar children in November

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued over 145 children in the provincial capital during November 2022.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that child rescue operations were being carried out in the city on a daily basis due to which decrease in child beggars was observed at major thoroughfares. She added that around 99 boys and 46 girls had been taken into custody during the last month of November.

The chairperson said a total of 444 beggars were taken into custody from various districts of Punjab during the same period. These children would be produced in the Child Protection Court for legal custody of destitute and neglected children.

The chairperson said rescue operations were underway in the limits of all district offices of the CPWB in Punjab, adding that sincere efforts were being made to end child beggary. The CPWB was lodging cases against people involved in beggary, she said and added that the citizens could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the CPWB. The rescue operations were conducted at PU Campus bridge, Main Market Gulberg, Johar Town, Akbar Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Defence, Barkat Market, Kareem Block Market, Moon Market, MM Alam Road and other spots of the city.

