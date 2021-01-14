UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Against Adulteration Mafia Intensified In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 02:58 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has intensified crackdown against adulteration mafia, discarding a large number of unhealthy food items in various operations in the province on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has intensified crackdown against adulteration mafia, discarding a large number of unhealthy food items in various operations in the province on Thursday.

Director Operations Food Safety Authority Dr Azmatullah Wazir said that crackdowns were being conducted on directives of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Sohail Khan to ensure quality food items to people.

He said that the food safety authority's team paid a surprise visit to bazaar in Mardan and seized several unhealthy food items amounting to 1200 kg, adding three sweet factories, two warehouses and five shops were also sealed for violating hygiene norms and manufacturing substandard items.

Similarly, in a campaign launched against adulteration of milk on the instructions of Food Secretary Khushal Khan, the Food Safety Authority along with the Livestock Department destroyed more than 300 liters of adulterated milk in Upper Dir, Lower, Abbottabad and Nathiagli.

He said a bakery unit and a general store were also sealed in Swat for violating the authority SOPs during the inspection of food items, besides destroying 147 kg of unhealthy food items and 100 liters of cold drinks in Lakki Marwat during the operation in D I Khan zone.

He said that two shops were sealed in Mansehra for selling contraband.

Quoting the DG Food Safety Authority Sohail Khan as saying that it was the mission of the authority to provide quality and unadulterated food items to the people and no compromise would be made in this regard.

He added the campaign against adulteration of milk under the supervision of the Food Department was going on successfully.

