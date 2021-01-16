UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Against Adulteration Milk Continues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority in a joining crackdown with Food and Livestock Department, conducting a full-fledged campaign against adulteration of milk and discarded more than one thousands liters adulterated milk across the province.

Food Safety Authority team in Dera Ismail Khan took samples from various milk tankers, which were checked by the Livestock Department's mobile lab, and more than 1,000 liters of substandard milk were discarded when adulterated.

Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Sohail Khan said that the campaign has been launched under the direction of Food Secretary Khushal Khan, with the aim of ensuring the supply of quality and unadulterated milk to the people of the province.

Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Director Operations, Food Safety Authority said that operations were also carried out in other districts of the province against adulteration of milk.

In Swat, Kanjo Township, Gharibabad and other areas were also inspected for milk quality in various dairy shops and more than 150 liters of milk was discarded after adulteration was found in the milk samples.

According to Dr Azmatullah Wazir, during the operation in Nowshera, the food safety team recovered more than 20 kg of prohibited items like Pan, Gotka and Energy Drinks and stale chicken, which were discarded.

Similarly, more than 150 liters of expired soft drinks were recovered and destroyed in Lakki Marwat. Operations were also carried out in Tarnab, Jhagra and Ring Road areas of Peshawar, where more than 25 liters of stale edible oil was discarded.

