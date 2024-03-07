Open Menu

Crackdown Against Alms-seekers In ICT: 11 Apprehended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioners City, Farhan Ahmad led by teams of district administration on Thursday executed a targeted operation against professional beggars on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner and arrested 11 beggars from different areas of the city.

The Assistant Commissioner City took swift action, nabbing 11 professional beggars from various areas. These individuals were promptly handed over to the police, while minor children found begging were safely relocated to the Edhi Center, said the ICT spokesman, Dr Abdullah Tabassum.

According to the details, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners, the operation against beggars persists daily.

The crackdown aims to curb the menace of organized begging in the capital, ensuring public spaces remain free from such activities.

This concerted effort underscores the administration's commitment to maintaining law and order, as well as safeguarding the welfare of vulnerable individuals, particularly children, who are often exploited in this illicit trade.

With a firm stance against professional begging, the Islamabad administration was sending a clear message that such practices would not be tolerated, and those engaging in them would face the consequences, the spokesman added.

