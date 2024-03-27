Crackdown against kite-flying, selling continue in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The crackdown against kite-flying and selling was continued in the city as police have arrested kite sellers.

According to police spokesman, a team of City police station led by DSP City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur conducted raids at different areas of the city and arrested several accused involved in lethal business of kite selling.

The police also recovered hundreds of kites, strings and other related items during the raids.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood appreciated the actions and said the operations against kite selling should be continued without any discrimination.