Crackdown against land mafia launched

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The local administration in Hassanabdal has launched a crackdown against land mafia and illegal housing societies.

In Hassanabdal, a team of local administration, municipal authorities along with the revenue department led by assistant commissioner Zunaira Jaleel demolished various structures and buildings constructed illegally here in a housing society located near Bai.

According to officials of local administration, the housing society was being operated illegally and without approval from tehsil municipal administration and district government.

Talking to media on this occasion, Zunaira Jaleel said that indiscriminate operations were being carried out across the tehsil against encroachments, illegal housing societies and occupation of government lands by the mafia.

She said the local administration would continue proceedings against land grabbers.