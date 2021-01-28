Crackdown against quacks to continue in sargodha

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Naila Baqir Thursday said the crackdown against quacks will continue as no concessions could be given to those playing with human health

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Naila Baqir Thursday said the crackdown against quacks will continue as no concessions could be given to those playing with human health.

She expressed these views while chairing a District quality control board meeting here at her office. ADCG Bilal Feroz Joyia, CEO health Dr Rai Samiullah and drug inspectors were also present.

The DC directed drug inspectors to perform their duty diligently and weed out quackery from the district.

DC Naila Baqir said the cases pending in Drug Court should be effectively followed so that drug mafia could be thoroughly discouraged.

She directed effective crackdown against sale of 'unregistered and expired drugs' in the district.

As many as 32 cases were presented before the District quality control board.