Crackdown Against Transporters For Overcharging

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Crackdown against transporters for overcharging

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi, Secretary RTA Hyderabad Region Saleem Memon took major action against the transporters charging excessive fares to passengers near Bhatai Nagar flyover

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi, Secretary RTA Hyderabad Region Saleem Memon took major action against the transporters charging excessive fares to passengers near Bhatai Nagar flyover. During this action, 61 passenger vehicles travelling between Hyderabad and Karachi were stopped and checked.

Secretary RTA inquired about fares from passengers and imposed heavy fines on 16 transporters charging excessive fares, while passengers in 24 vehicles were refunded over 47,400 rupees.

Secretary RTA Hyderabad Region, Saleem Memon, mentioned in a statement that despite reductions in diesel and petrol prices, some transporters continue to overcharge passengers. Consequently, Deputy Commissioner, Tariq Qureshi, has decided to take strict action against those found overcharging, resulting in hefty penalties being imposed

