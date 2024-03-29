Crackdown On Gas Pilferers In Sargodha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas PipeLines (SNGPL) Sargodha started a crackdown on pilferers of
of gas in the region.
According to a spokesman for SNGPL Executive Engineer Abdullah here on Friday, a total
of four cases had already been registered during the financial year 2023-34 against
pilferers.
A fine of Rs 1.4 million was imposed on the accused while Rs 7.5 million fine was
also imposed due to under billing, he said.
He said the SNGPL management had committed that no gas pilferer would be spared.
Citizens were requested to share information against theft of gas on 1199 and 048-224401,
he added.
