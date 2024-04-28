Vaccination Drive Underway In Cholistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Livestock Department, Government of Punjab has continued the vaccination drive against black quarter disease in Cholistan which was detected in cattle.
Director, Livestock Cholistan, Dr. Muhammad Tauseef Tahir told media persons that the Livestock Department, Government of Punjab had continued a vaccination campaign in the Cholistan desert area to control black quarter disease. “Black quarter disease was found in cattle in different parts of the country including Cholistan,” he said.
He said that tens of thousands of cattle including buffaloes, cows, camels and goats had been vaccinated in order to boost their immunity against viruses and diseases. He said that the vaccination drive was launched in Cholistan in January 2024 which still was underway.
He said that teams of the Livestock Department had vaccinated 309,350 cattle in Cholistan so far and added that the target of vaccinating 474,787 cattle would be achieved soon. He added that the campaign would remain continuous in upcoming month of May.
