Open Menu

Vaccination Drive Underway In Cholistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Vaccination drive underway in Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Livestock Department, Government of Punjab has continued the vaccination drive against black quarter disease in Cholistan which was detected in cattle.

Director, Livestock Cholistan, Dr. Muhammad Tauseef Tahir told media persons that the Livestock Department, Government of Punjab had continued a vaccination campaign in the Cholistan desert area to control black quarter disease. “Black quarter disease was found in cattle in different parts of the country including Cholistan,” he said.

He said that tens of thousands of cattle including buffaloes, cows, camels and goats had been vaccinated in order to boost their immunity against viruses and diseases. He said that the vaccination drive was launched in Cholistan in January 2024 which still was underway.

He said that teams of the Livestock Department had vaccinated 309,350 cattle in Cholistan so far and added that the target of vaccinating 474,787 cattle would be achieved soon. He added that the campaign would remain continuous in upcoming month of May.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Immunity January May Cholistan Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

12 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

12 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

12 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

12 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

12 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

12 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

12 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

12 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

13 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan