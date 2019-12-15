Cricket match held between teams of Islamabad police officers and jawans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :A cricket match was held on Sunday between teams of Islamabad police officers and jawans which ended in a tie.

According to details, Police Green team comprising officers was led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed as its captain and Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ayub headed the Police Red Team comprising jawans.

The 10-over match ended in a tie, while Assistant Inspector General of Police Ghayas Gul was declared as the best player and man of the match. DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem distributed the prizes among the players and admired all for their active participation.

DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem said on the occasion that sports activities were important for a healthy society and it promoted environment of competition and inculcated the spirit to counter tough situation.

The IGP Islamabad, he said, had directed to arrange such activities because policemen feel exhausted from long duties and such event will help to entertain them and provide them opportunity to demonstrate their sports skills.

He said such events provide opportunity to policemen to keep themselves physically and mentally fit.