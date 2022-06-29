CS directs availability of food commodities at notified prices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the price control mechanism in the province.

He directed the relevant officers to ensure the availability of essential food commodities at the notified prices through high vigilance against illicit hoarding and profiteering in the markets.