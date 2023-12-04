CS KP reaffirms commitment to eradicate polio

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry here on Monday reaffirmed his commitment to eradicate polio from the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry here on Monday reaffirmed his commitment to eradicate polio from the region.

A delegation of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation comprising Chairman Polio Oversight board and President Global Development BMGF, Dr. Christopher Elias, Deputy Director Polio Eradication Michael Galway visited Peshawar and met with the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary and Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Riaz Anwar to discuss imperative matters related to the eradication of polio in the region.

It was agreed to further enhance the ongoing collaboration in achieving this goal through sustained vaccination campaigns and improved access to communities.

Both sides thoroughly deliberated on campaign initiatives, and discussed effective measures and the way forward for the complete eradication of polio.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Coordinator Emergency Operations Center and other relevant officials.

