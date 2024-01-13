- Home
CS Reviews Arrangements For Polling, Directs Timely Procurement Of Material In Snowy Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2024 | 08:35 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry here Saturday chaired a video-link meeting to discuss security arrangements and review preparation for upcoming general elections.
The meeting was also attended by Inspector General Police, Akhtar Hayat Khan, administrative secretaries, Additional Chief Secretary, Divisional Commissioners, Regional Police Officers and other concerned officials.
The meeting was told that an appropriate police force would be deployed on Election Day while volunteers and workers of other relevant departments including forests, wildlife, excise, anti-corruption, social welfare and civil defense would assist the police force.
It was said that CCTV cameras would be installed in the sensitive polling stations and funds have been provided for the provision of needed facilities in polling stations.
Addressing the meeting CS expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and directed necessary arrangements for holding polling in remote and snowy areas according to the code of conduct issued by the election commission.
He also directed the utilization of available resources to timely procure election material in snowy areas and said that transparent election is a priority of the government. He also directed tourism, local government, communication
department and Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority to liaise and coordinate for elections in remote and snowy areas.
He also directed police force and district administrations to timely complete the arrangements and enhance security measures to avoid any untoward incident on polling day.
Earlier, CS and IGP visited polling stations in Charbagh Swat and reviewed security arrangements. They were also briefed about security arrangements being finalized to monitor egress and ingress points of polling stations.
