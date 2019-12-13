CS to personally monitor polio campaigns, calls for quality drives against wild polio virus

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz has vowed to eradicate the scourge of polio from the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz has vowed to eradicate the scourge of polio from the province.

The Chief Secretary said he would personally monitor polio campaigns in the high -risk districts to gauge its quality and remove hindrances in stamping out the crippling virus from the region.

He said this while inaugurating the December round of anti-polio drive by administering two drops to the children here Friday at Police Services Hospital Peshawar.

Provincial Coordinator EOC Abdul Basit, Commissioner Peshawar Division Shahab Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Ali Asghar, DHO Peshawar Dr Subhani, Team Lead N Stop Dr Ijaz Shah and communication officers were present on the occasion.

Expanding on his viewpoint, Chief Secretary said upcoming NID starting from December 16, 2019 is very important to stop virus circulation in environment and strengthen immunity of children under five against the crippling virus of polio.

He said the provincial government was fully committed to the national cause of polio eradication and was taking every possible measure to address the hiccups in polio eradication.

The Chief Secretary paid rich tributes to valiant polio workers for braving various challenges for the children of the country and by reaching out to people at their doorsteps in the difficult terrains of the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Coordinator Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Basit said polio eradication was national emergency and people from cross segments of society including all departments will have to play its due role in it.

"Even a single child left unvaccinated might be putting all other children in danger of catching the virus'" he added.

He said last NID of the year will start from Monday (Dec 16) across the province wherein 6.752 million children under five would be administered oral polio vaccine along with Vitamin A to boost immunity of children against the virus.

Strict security measures have been taken to ensure safety and security of team workers and all logistic support has been provided to them to ensure conducive environment to field workers and the smooth execution of upcoming campaign.

Coordinator EOC held an appeal to the parents to pay no attention to anti-polio propaganda and ensure that they get polio vaccine in every campaign so that they have enough immunity to fight with the virus and are protected from permanent disability.

It is note-worthy that a total 22925 teams including 19783 mobile teams, 1848 fixed teams, 1098 transit and 196 roaming teams have been constituted for the campaign.

Earlier, Chief Secretary KP Dr Kazim Niaz administered polio vaccine to the children to formally inaugurate the five days anti-polio drive in the province.